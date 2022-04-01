In pictures: Home of designer William Morris reopens to the public

William Morris was considered father of the arts and crafts movement which championed traditional craftsmanship

Once described by William Morris as a "heaven on earth", a 16th Century manor house in Oxfordshire reopens on Friday after a major refurbishment courtesy of a multimillion-pound Heritage Lottery grant.

Kelmscott Manor, the country home where Morris lived with his family for 67 years, is now owned by the Society of Antiquaries which described the property as being his "inspirational Cotswold retreat".

Known throughout the world for his textile designs and wallpaper prints, Morris was a polymath, being a poet and novelist too.

The landing and two of the main bedrooms on the first floor have been redecorated based on photos that were taken in 1896, the year Morris died.

Gavin Williams, property manager at Kelmscott Manor, said: "We've identified the wallpaper at the time and had that put back in using the original William Morris blocks and getting a man out of retirement to hand block the wallpaper for us."

Kelmscott Manor in the Cotswolds had been shut for more than two years while the revamp took place
Chinese porcelain plates will be among the items on show at the manor
The refurbished rooms have restored fabrics, paints and patterns based on evidence of what it looked like in the past
Property manager Gavin Williams said Morris's daughter May claimed Kelmscott Manor was a major influence on him
A Samson and the Lion tapestry adorns a stairway at the property
Staff have been busy making final adjustments ahead of the reopening

