Carers Oxfordshire calls rise over cost of living
A charity said it has seen a "huge increase" in the number of unpaid carers who need financial support due to the rising cost of living.
Carers Oxfordshire said half of the calls it is currently receiving from those in need are people struggling with their finances.
Many have higher energy bills because of the needs of people they care for, often in their own homes.
The government said it has given families help worth £22bn.
Kay Francis, the charity's head of carers services, said it receives about 300 calls a month.
"It's been a really difficult time for carers they've just come out of two years in lockdown feeling isolated and suddenly they're coming into this time when their finances are being pushed to their limits," she said.
"We're seeing a huge increase of carers coming to us."
Shirley Crammond, from Witney, said she has "no idea" how she will cope with increasing costs for energy, fuel and food.
She cares for her 24-year-old son Andrew, who has autism, and her monthly energy bill has soared from £101 to £509 per month.
"[I'm] very panicky, I've not been able to sleep very well. How am I going to pay the bills? And what effect will that have on caring for Andrew? I can't just go and turn off anything," she said.
Carers UK said nearly a third of 3,300 carers surveyed this month may need to turn to foodbanks.
Fran Bennett, associate fellow of Oxford University's department of social policy and intervention, said carers do "such a valuable role".
She said: "We need to increase investment in unpaid care by improving the incomes unpaid carers get from the state which is mostly via benefits.
"It's just as important as investing in roads to get people around as is investing in the kinds of structure that means we care for each other."
A government spokesperson said: "We recognise the valuable role of unpaid carers and remain committed to helping them financially, along with their health, wellbeing and employment chances."
