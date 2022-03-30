Aureus School, Didcot: Teenage boy injured in school assault
A teenage boy was injured after being assaulted with an unknown object at school, police said.
Officers were called to Aureus School in Didcot, Oxfordshire, on Monday after the pupil suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.
A school spokesperson confirmed the boy was injured but said it was "not appropriate" to give further details due to the police investigation.
A spokesperson for GLF Schools, which runs the school, said "all appropriate procedures" had been followed, with the parents of the pupils involved and Oxfordshire County Council informed.
