Oxford man charged with impersonating police officer in Bicester
- Published
A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer, including using a vehicle fitted with a blue light.
Joshua Bullock is charged in connection with a number of incidents on the A41 and A43 in Bicester, Oxfordshire, between 30 September and 2 October, Thames Valley Police said.
The 18-year-old faces a total of five offences and is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 25 April.
He has been released on bail.
Mr Bullock, of Observatory Street, Oxford, is charged with making off without payment, committing a false act suggesting he was a police officer, using a vehicle on a road fitted with a blue warning beacon/special warning lamp, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.
