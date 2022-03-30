Ukraine war: Oxford sculpture to show solidarity
- Published
A steel sculpture has been installed in a city centre to show support for Ukraine.
The 12ft (3.5m) tall installation in Broad Street, Oxford, was designed by Witney-based artist Dan Barton.
It shows a Ukrainian soldier holding a gun and a baby, and helping a woman and child get to safety.
Mr Barton said: "Its purpose is to honour those who fight for freedom and to show our unwavering solidarity to people suffering in Ukraine."
The sculpture, weighing seven tonnes, took 12 days to create and will be officially unveiled at midday.
"Historically, monuments, tributes and sculptures come after the event, however for Ukraine we wanted to act now," Mr Barton said.
"We've already had messages from people in Ukraine thanking us that we haven't forgotten them."
He added the sculpture had been made so "we can share the design" in the hope other cites will do the same.
Mr Barton who is behind Standing with Giants, a not-for-profit organisation, said the artwork was paid for by a client.
Previous displays include life-size cut outs of 300 NHS workers in South Park, Oxford, and soldier silhouettes created as a remembrance tribute.
Oxford has also ended its twinning arrangements with Russian city, Perm.
