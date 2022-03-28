St John's College, Oxford: Revamp under way at Grade I listed site
- Published
A Grade I listed Oxford college is undergoing a major £10m refurbishment.
Work started at St John's College in July to refurbish its 16th Century Old Library and 17th Century Laudian Library.
A total of 28 columns in the college's Canterbury Quadrangle will also be replaced after they began to fail.
The columns are one of the few examples of the high baroque architectural style left in the UK and were originally made from locally mined Bletchingdon marble.
The quarry from which it was taken, about eight miles (12.8km) north of Oxford, has long closed down.
Stonemasonry experts and architects recommended a carboniferous limestone, Swaledale fossil, as the replacement. Planning permission was approved for its use.
The work is being carried out by Oxford-based construction firm Beard and is expected to be completed by early 2023.
Project manager Jonathan Brock said: "It is a massive honour to be entrusted to work on a building of such huge historical and cultural significance.
"As the columns are vital for the structure, it was crucial we found the perfect stone.
"The building has to be temporarily propped while the columns are removed and despite all the planning we've done it is still a nerve-wracking experience to replace the columns."
Zoe Hancock, the college's principal bursar, said: "A site of such national importance requires a high calibre of expertise and quality of work which Beard and the team have delivered.
"The replacement of the columns is a significant step in the refurbishment of this exceptionally historic building and to ensure it remains safe and sound for future generations."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.