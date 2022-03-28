Oxford's Folly Bridge undergoes essential repairs
- Published
Work has begun to repair a Grade II listed bridge, with disruption to traffic expected.
Folly Bridge, on Abingdon Road in Oxford, requires four weeks of "essential repairs", according to Oxfordshire County Council.
Part of the bridge and footpath is closed, though most of the work is being carried out underneath it using floating pontoons.
Repairs will take place on the surface of the bridge from 4 April.
The western footway and edge of carriageway will be closed with diversions and traffic signals in place. The work will take place from 07:30 to 17:30 BST on weekdays.
The authority said it would attempt to "complete the repairs and remove the traffic restrictions as soon as possible".
Folly Bridge, which was built in the 1820s, is used by 15,000 vehicles each day.
Work was carried out to repair its stonework in 2017, which had been damaged by water penetration over the years.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.