Yarnton crash: Driver dies after two-car collision
A driver has died in hospital after a crash involving two cars.
A Porsche 911 and a Vauxhall Astra collided on the A44, near The Turnpike pub in Yarnton, shortly after 13:30 GMT on Saturday.
The Porsche driver, a man in his 60s, and his passenger, a woman in her 60s, were taken to hospital where he later died.
Thames Valley Police said his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by officers.
The force added no arrests had been made.
Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are being urged to come forward.
