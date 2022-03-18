Dozens of stolen bikes recovered following Oxford police raid
Dozens of bikes, suspected of being stolen, have been recovered following a police raid on a property in Oxford.
Thames Valley Police said a warrant was executed in Giles Road, Littlemore on Thursday morning.
It added that officers were in the process of identifying ownership of the "large number" of bicycles.
A 54-year-old man from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of criminal property.
