Banbury stabbing: Further murder charges over garden stabbing
Three people have been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in the garden of a house.
Keith Green, 40, was found in the back garden of the home in Howard Road, Banbury, on 13 February.
A woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s and a teenage girl have each been charged with one count of murder.
Thames Valley Police said the three, who are all from Banbury, would appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court "at a time to be confirmed".
Mark Meadows, 24, of Rees Court, Banbury, and Travis Gorton, 19, of Well Bank, Hook Norton, were charged with murder on 17 February.
They are both due at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.
