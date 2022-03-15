Vegan-only food policy adopted by Oxfordshire County Council
A vegan-only food policy has been adopted by Oxfordshire County Council.
The plans mean that only plant-based meals will be served at council events and vegan options will be on school menus.
Farmers have protested against the plans, with Jeremy Clarkson calling it "utter, utter madness".
The Green Party's Ian Middleton, who proposed the motion, said it would put the council "in the history books" and "on the right side of that history".
He told the cabinet: "This has never been about veganism, which is a personal choice, but dealing with climate change is something we should all be choosing to do. This is what climate change action looks like."
Under the plans, the authority will ensure that food provided at all council catered events and meetings is "entirely plant-based, preferably using ingredients sourced from local food surplus organisations".
'Worrying message'
Speaking outside the council headquarters alongside protesting farmers, Mr Clarkson said: "I think people have to have choice. If people want to eat seeds and weeds, fine. If people want to eat meat, fine."
Mr Clarkson, who has a farm in Chadlington which features in the TV series Clarkson's Farm, added: "It's the principle of it. You can't dictate. You might be a vegetarian but you can't make everyone else a vegetarian just because you are."
Conservative councillor David Bartholomew called it a "bullying diktat" which sent a "worrying message to farmers everywhere".
He said: "I respect vegans and their beliefs. I quite like some vegan food, but I abhor being commanded to eat it.
"Why does this administration think it has the right to dictate the diet of its councillors? Where will this authoritarian approach end? Will we soon be told how to dress?"
Referring to the colours of the Liberal Democrat Green Alliance, he added: "Perhaps yellow, red or green clothes will soon become compulsory and blue clothes banned."
But council leader Liz Leffman said: "We're not going to pin people down and force them to eat vegan food, I can promise you that... the important thing here is that we're leading by example."