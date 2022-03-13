Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm car park application filed
TV personality Jeremy Clarkson has submitted an application to build a bigger car park at his farm.
The proposals for Diddly Squat Farm, in Chadlington, Oxfordshire, would see the number of spaces jump from 10 to 70.
It also includes plans for new entry and exit points to be built off Chipping Norton Road and a storage compound.
The farm and its staff are featured in in Clarkson's Amazon Prime Video documentary series, Clarkson's Farm.
A proposal for a new restaurant on the site was rejected in January.
In papers submitted to the council, Thames Valley Police's crime prevention design advisor Kevin Cox said while he did not object to the plan, currently the application does not "adequately consider the potential for crime and disorder".
Mr Cox said the application still needs details of what would be done to control parking at busy times to stop "safety issues and disruption and a subsequent demand on police resourcing as seen previously".
In January, Clarkson said the new restaurant plan would have enhanced farming and tourism in the area and the refusal by West Oxfordshire District Council meant a "very bad day".
When asked how frustrated he was, he said: "Very, and so will all the local farmers."
In his Sunday Times column about his rejected planning bid later in January, Clarkson wrote: "Of course, eventually, this unholy mess will all be untangled and the decision will be overturned."
