Wilderness Festival: Underworld, Jungle and Years & Years to appear
- Published
Underworld, Jungle, Years & Years, and Roisin Murphy have been confirmed for this year's Wilderness Festival.
The 10,000-capacity event will take place from 4 to 7 August at Cornbury Park, near Charlbury, Oxfordshire.
Organisers have billed it as a festival for people who "understand meaningful pleasure, enlightening participation and luxurious experiences".
Alongside the music there will be long table feasting, contemporary dance, yoga, a family field, and debates.
Other artists booked include Peggy Gou, Jordan Rakei, Gabriels, Craig Charles, Billie Martin, and Willie J Healey.
Wilderness 2022 is here... Join @underworldlive @jungle4eva, @yearsandyears, @roisinmurphy and more in the breathtaking Cornbury Park this August.American Express pre-bookings are available now https://t.co/ICyMH1aXAk⁰General release tickets are available Monday 14th March. pic.twitter.com/yE37yEgTGw— Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) March 10, 2022
Wilderness Festival has been based at the Cornbury Music Estate since 2011.
The site previously hosted the Cornbury Music Festival until organiser Hugh Phillimore moved it to Great Tew.
Wilderness was cancelled in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic but returned last year with headliner Rudimental.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.