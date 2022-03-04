Oxford cycling crash: Tributes to Dr Ling Felce
A leading scientist who died in a cycling crash "will live on through the love she has given to us and to so many others", her husband has said.
Dr Ling Felce died at the roundabout junction of St Clement's Street and The Plain in Oxford at about 14:45 GMT on Tuesday.
She was playing a leading role in the establishment of a new institute within Oxford University.
A driver accused of causing her death appeared in court on Thursday.
Dr Felce was born in Malaysia in 1986 and moved to London in 1991 with her parents and sister.
'Selfless and caring'
She moved to Oxford in 2005 to study biochemistry and completed a DPhil at Oxford University's clinical pharmacology department. She also represented the university in rugby union and rugby league.
Dr Felce recently researched the details of the immune response against Covid-19 and cancer.
In a statement, her family said "colleagues have all described how selfless and caring" she was.
She had been married for eight years and leaves behind two children, aged three and five.
Dr Felce's husband James said: "Ling was the light of our family and we are devastated to lose her so young when she had so many dreams for herself and her children that she was beginning to realise.
"I am lost without her warm presence but she will live on through the love that she has given to us and to so many others."
Robert Whiting, 39, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drugs.
Mr Whiting, of Henry Taunt Close, Barton, has also been charged with causing death by driving unlicensed and without insurance.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on 28 March.
