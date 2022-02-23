Sgt Rachel Fisk: Probes into death of RAF instructor
- Published
The death of an "outstanding" RAF instructor who died when her parachute failed to open during a free-fall jump is being investigated.
Sgt Rachel Fisk, 32, was found unresponsive in a field near Bicester, Oxfordshire, on 2 September 2021.
Thames Valley Police is leading an investigation with the Health and Safety Executive, a pre-inquest review at Oxford Coroner's Court was told.
Another is being carried out by the Defence Safety Authority (DSA).
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police, said the authorities' investigation is assessing if potential corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and other health and safety offences were committed.
It has assessed equipment used at RAF Weston-on-the-Green near Bicester and has taken samples of parachutes used at the base.
The DSA's director general Air Marshal Steve Shell said he expected its provisional report into Sgt Fisk's death to be presented to him in mid-June, the inquest heard.
Sgt Fisk, who lived in Carterton, was described by colleagues as being "conscientious" and having a "bubbly personality".
From a military family, she was born in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, and joined the RAF in 2011 as a physical training instructor.
In a statement when she died, her family said: "She lived her life with joy and thoughtfulness for others and loved the career she had chosen."
A further pre-inquest review is likely to be held in August or September.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.