Henley Festival: Katherine Jenkins to help close black-tie festival
- Published
Katherine Jenkins and Jack Savoretti will close the 40th Henley Festival in a special concert, organisers have announced.
Other acts who will play at the black-tie festival in Oxfordshire from 6 to 10 July, including Sir Tom Jones and Craig David, were announced last week.
Boney M and The Script will also play.
Last year's festival was held in September after being postponed for 12 months in July 2020 and again in March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other acts who will appear include comedians Jo Brand, Andy Parsons and Maisie Adams and DJ Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and The Heritage Orchestra.
The festival, which was first held in 1982 to stage a music and arts festival for the Henley community, attracts about 25,000 people each year.
Its purpose remains the same but the event will launch a new initiative this year - RISE - to "nurture the next generation of talent...both in front and behind the spotlight", organisers said.
