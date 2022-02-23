Didcot Power Station: Daughter says families left 'in the dark'
The daughter of a worker killed in the Didcot Power Station collapse six years ago said investigators have left bereaved relatives "in the dark".
Tia Huxtable, whose father Christopher died, said she wants justice for him and the other three families affected.
The disused coal-fired plant was being prepared for demolition when its boiler house collapsed on 23 February 2016.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) said it "will not stop in our pursuit of answers for the families".
Mr Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, Ken Cresswell, 57, and John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, and Michael Collings, 53, from Teesside, died in the collapse.
Authorities are continuing to investigate potential manslaughter and health and safety offences in relation to the disaster.
Ms Huxtable, 17, said the six years since have been "very hard".
Describing her father, she said: "He was a hard-working man, he always loved his family, he always worked for his family. He was an amazing dad."
She said of the joint investigation by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE): "They've just left us in the dark, I think they've just swept it under their feet and nothing's been done.
"I think this will go on for another few years… we won't stop till we get the answers we need."
Gail Cresswell's husband Ken, who was 57, died in the collapse.
She said the investigation has taken "too long", appears to be "not getting anywhere" and the lack of progress is "shocking".
Sarah Champion, MP for Rotherham, said its pace is "deeply disappointing".
"Until we understand what went wrong, we can't safeguard against it being repeated," she said.
"I understand this is a hugely complex case, carried out with limited resources on all sides, but the families need to know the truth, they need to be heard, they need their day in court."
At a pre-inquest review at Oxford Coroner's Court in July, it was revealed investigators had taken 2,429 witness statements and had 185,000 "digital artefacts".
Deputy chief constable Jason Hogg confirmed on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.
The force "continues to focus" on possible corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and health and safety offences, he said.
He said it remains "committed to this extremely complex and challenging investigation" and maintains "close contact" with the victims' families.
