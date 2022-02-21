Woman dies in two-car crash on A418 in Thame
A woman has died and others have been seriously injured in a crash in Oxfordshire.
The collision between a Toyota Yaris and a Volkswagen Up happened on the A418 in Thame at around 13:00 GMT on Sunday.
The Volkswagen driver died at the scene and other people were were seriously injured, Thames Valley Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward.
