Oxford LTNs: Controversial low traffic zones set for go ahead
- Published
Controversial traffic filters in Oxford that most people who responded to a consultation said they do not support look set to be rolled out permanently.
Three Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) were introduced last March, prompting protests over perceived congestion and the effect on businesses.
Oxfordshire County Council officers recommend the measures for Church Cowley, Temple Cowley and Florence Park are adopted but with some mitigations.
A decision will be made next Thursday.
As part of the schemes, residential roads are closed to through traffic so motorists can drive to but not through them to stop them from being used as short cuts.
The authority received about 2,400 responses in a consultation between 28 February and 19 November 2021.
Of those, 63% said they objected to LTNs and a further 11% said they had "concerns". Another 26% said they supported the schemes.
In a report by the council's director of growth and economy, Owen Jenkins said there was a "general feeling" within LTNs that they result in inconvenience for residents and "impact negatively" on people who live on boundary roads.
But he said transport changes are often "politically contentious" when first introduced but many people get used to them following initial "upheaval".
Of the responses to the consultation, 38% came from residents living within the LTN zones.
But of those, 54% still said they were opposed to them being introduced and 35% said they were in favour.
Initial trials for three other LTNs for Divinity Road, St Mary's and St Clement's in the city were approved by the council's leader Liz Leffman in December.
Experimental traffic regulation orders will be introduced in March. A consultation will run alongside them until August.
A decision on whether to make those permanent is not expected before August 2023.
