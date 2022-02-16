Banbury stabbing: Murder victim named as Keith Green
A man who was stabbed to death in a garden has been named by police.
Officers were called to a house in Howard Road, Banbury, at about 23:45 GMT on Sunday.
A post-mortem found Keith Green, who was 40 and from Howard Road, died as the result of a stab wound to his chest.
A man, 24, from Banbury, and another man, 19, from Hook Norton, remain in custody following their arrests for murder on Monday.
An application to detain them for longer was earlier granted by Oxford Magistrates' Court.
