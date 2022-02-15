Oxford vigil to remember cyclist killed in crash with lorry
More than 100 people have gathered for a vigil in memory of a cyclist who was killed in a crash with a lorry.
Residents gathered near Oxford Parkway station to remember a woman, in her 40s, who died near the junction of Oxford Road and the station on 8 February.
Local cycling charity Cyclox, which organised the vigil, is calling for safer routes for cyclists in the city.
The city council said "bold and radical" changes were needed.
Cyclox said it had organised the vigil to "mourn the loss of a life".
Chair Alison Hill told BBC Radio Oxford the city needed to see a reduction in traffic and more segregated cycle lanes.
"We can't have another death on Oxford roads," she said, adding: "It is just too awful for words."
Councillor Tim Bearder, cabinet member for highway management at Oxfordshire County Council, admitted cycling in the city was not safe enough.
He said the city's road network needed "bold and radical" changes.
