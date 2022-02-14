Banbury stabbing: Murder arrests after back garden death
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in a back garden.
Police were called to a property in Howard Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire, at about 23:45 GMT on Sunday, after a man in his 40s was stabbed.
A 24-year-old man, from Banbury, and another man, 19, from Hook Norton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.
The 19-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The next of kin of the victim, who died at the scene, have been informed and are being supported by trained officers, Thames Valley Police said.
Officers remain at Howard Road and also in Rees Court, and are likely to be there for a few days, the force added.
It said it believed the victim and the alleged offenders were known to each other, and there was no threat to the wider community.
