Big Feastival: The Human League and Anne-Marie amongst headliners
- Published
The Human League, Anne-Marie and Stereophonics will headline this year's music and food festival at the farm of Blur bassist Alex James.
The Big Feastival, at James' farm in Kingham, Oxfordshire, will be held from 26 to 28 August.
In the festival's eleventh year, other acts will include Sugababes, Jake Bugg and Gabrielle.
Last summer's festival went ahead despite the pandemic after 2020's edition was cancelled.
James said: "We've been busy building on last summer's sold-out festival and our strongest line up yet will bookend what promises to be an unforgettable summer of celebration.
"Roll on August Bank Holiday Weekend."
Guest chefs and family entertainment will be announced later.
The Human League will headline the festival on its Friday night, Anne-Marie on the Saturday and Stereophonics will bring the festival to a close on the Sunday.
Other acts announced on Thursday include Lola Young, Alfie Templeman and The Futureheads.
