Oxfordshire FA probes alleged homophobia at match
The Oxfordshire Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation after a team walked off a pitch over the alleged use of homophobic language.
It said the incident took place at an Oxford City Football League match.
It comes after a player on social media reported they were called a homophobic slur.
Oxfordshire FA said it had contacted the player's club to start the investigation, and would start to collate evidence.
If an appropriate charge was considered, a hearing process would be conducted by the national FA at Wembley, it added.
In a statement, Oxfordshire FA said: "We do not condone any discriminatory language or behaviour, especially if in a football environment, and will continue to take action against proven offenders whether a club and/or individuals."
It added it would not comment further until the final outcome of the alleged incident.
Thames Valley Police said it had not received a report of the alleged offence.
