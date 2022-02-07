Abingdon quad bike rider seriously hurt in crash
A quad bike rider is in hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a house, police have said.
The man, in his 20s, hit the property in East St Helen Street, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, at 13:05 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.
Thames Valley Police has asked anyone who captured the crash on a dashcam or who saw what happened to come forward with information.
