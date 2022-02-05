Dean of Oxford University college steps down after 'protracted disputes'
The dean of an Oxford University college has agreed to step down from his role as part of a settlement that ends a four-year series of disputes.
Christ Church college said a mediation process with the Very Reverend Prof Martyn Percy has now concluded.
The college said a woman who accused the dean of sexual harassment in October 2020 has settled her claim with him as part of the resolution.
Prof Percy has always denied the accusation. He will leave on 26 April.
The Bishop of Oxford, the Right Reverend Dr Steven Croft, said Prof Percy and the college's governing body had been involved in a "long and protracted series of disputes", which were separate to the sexual harassment claim.
He added: "The complainant has felt discredited and disbelieved. The dean has felt hurt and isolated.
"The complaint and previous disputes have also been painful for cathedral chapter, the congregation of the cathedral and many others.
"The settlement brings to an end a damaging period in the life of the cathedral and the college."
'Painful struggle'
The dean's supporters said the college will pay a "substantial" sum in compensation to Prof Percy and reimburse his legal costs, the Church Times reported.
In a statement Prof Percy said: "I can now step aside, and look forward to resuming a normal life with my wife Emma, who has been such a rock of strength during this painful struggle.
"While the past four years have often been harrowing, I have drawn great comfort from the unwavering support of colleagues, alumni and friends."
The woman who made the sexual harassment complaint said: "I am pleased that the dean has agreed to step down from his role at Christ Church and, in return, I have agreed to settle my outstanding claims against him."
The college said it would, at the woman's request, commission a comprehensive review of its policies and procedures in relation to sexual harassment, to be led by an independent expert.
