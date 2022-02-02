Truck Festival: More names announced
- Published
Further acts have been confirmed for Truck Festival, which returns after a two year absence because of Covid.
The festival's 25th anniversary event will take place in Steventon, Oxfordshire, between 22 and 24 July.
Sam Fender, Kasabian, Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, Blossoms, Sigrid, and Kelis were previously confirmed for the comeback event.
Organisers have since announced Sea Girls, Jaws, The Murder Capital, Cassia, and Pulled Apart By Horses.
Oxford dance music club night Switch will also return to the festival with a late night residency at the Market Stage.
Festival organiser Conor Burns said: "We're so happy to share our second wave of artists to our bumper Truck Festival 2022 line-up.
"Favourites Sea Girls will help us see in the Friday and we're over the moon to welcome fan favourites The Murder Capital to the Market Stage."
He added: "The whole team are truly overwhelmed with the response and still in awe of the demand for tickets this year. July cannot come quick enough."
Sea Girls, who were shortlisted in the BBC's Sound of 2019 poll, said in a statement: "We are so happy to be playing the 25th anniversary of Truck Festival.
"We love it so much and have made some amazing memories there, so we hope it comes around quick."
Other previously announced acts due to appear include The Big Moon, The Subways, Sports Team, Black Honey, Jade Bird, and Baby Queen.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.