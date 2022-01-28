Oxford teacher banned over sexual activity with pupil
A teacher who admitted sexual activity with a pupil has been banned from teaching indefinitely.
Stuart Hubble, 52, who taught at an Oxford school from 2013 to 2019, admitted three counts of sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 17 and an abuse of trust in December 2019.
He received a suspended prison sentence in January 2020.
A panel said public trust could be "seriously weakened" if he was not barred from the profession.
The Teaching Regulation Agency panel said Hubble had shown "a degree of insight and remorse" into his actions.
However, it found that although Hubble had been "experiencing emotional difficulties" at the time he committed the offences, he had not been "under duress" and that his actions were deliberate.
The school received a serious safeguarding allegation against Hubble, he was suspended and interviewed by police, the panel said.
He was then arrested in January 2019 and dismissed by the school.
Hubble was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work, at Oxford Crown Court.
He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for 10 years.
