Oxford Woodstock Road bus lanes to be axed in major revamp
A £12.5m project to replace bus lanes with cycle lanes will help make Oxford "a safer and more pleasant city", its roads boss has claimed.
Oxfordshire County Council aims to improve Woodstock Road's walking and cycling provision by merging the bus lane with regular traffic.
Tim Bearder said it would result in a "less polluted, safer, quieter, really beautiful environment".
But the Oxford Bus Company said the measures could lead to delays.
The proposals will see a revamp of the route between Wolvercote Roundabout and Green Templeton College in St Giles.
Phil Southall, managing director of the bus operator, said: "If the bus lanes go, cyclists have a continuous lane, and buses have to sit in the general traffic.
"If the council can come up with a plan to reduce the traffic then we are content with the proposals, but until they do we cannot accept buses being displaced from a dedicated bus lane because it would take too long."
Mr Bearder, who is the cabinet member for highway management, said new Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras would favour public transport.
He said: "Everywhere will be accessible but you won't be able to rat run through and around the city.
"It will be a massive change to the way people travel around Oxford and will reduce traffic on these arterial routes."
The plans have been welcomed by cycling campaigners, who say it will increase safety.
Kathryn McNicoll, from cycling group Cyclox, said: "You're either sharing a pavement with pedestrians, or you're sharing the bus lane with a 30-tonne bus, and sometimes there's absolutely no cycle provision at all.
"It's not for the faint hearted and that's the trouble."
She said the new scheme "separates everyone... it separates pedestrians, it separates cyclists, and it separates most of the traffic".
A new public consultation will take place in the Summer, with the aim to begin construction at the end of the year.
