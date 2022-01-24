Further attempted murder arrest after two men injured in Oxford
A third man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two men were seriously injured in Oxford.
The two injured men, who are in their late teens, remain in hospital after the attack in Nightingale Avenue, Greater Leys, on Friday at 23:40 GMT.
An 18-year-old man from Oxford was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.
Another man, 18, and a boy, 17, both from Oxford, who were also arrested on that charge have been bailed.
The pair were arrested on Saturday. The bailed 18-year-old faces further charges of possession of a class B drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.
An 18-year-old man from Reading, who was arrested on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and dangerous driving, has also been released on bail.
