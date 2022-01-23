Hundreds protest in Oxford over sewage in River Thames
- Published
About 200 people have gathered to protest against sewage release into the River Thames.
The protest in Port Meadow, Oxford, comes after swimmers swam through raw sewage on Christmas Day when Thames Water sent a late warning.
The firm previously apologised and said it was working to improve conditions.
Protesters said they wanted an end to raw sewage being pumped into the Thames.
Thames Water blamed an IT failure after notifications sent to Oxford swimming group Brrrrr! on Christmas Day, arrived on Boxing day.
Swimmer Jo Sandelson said: "Notifications of more dumping are happening now on an almost daily basis and this is illegal outside of heavy rain events.
"We are protesting against the endless stream of sewage being pumped into our precious river by Thames Water.
"It's destroying our wildlife habitat, our well-being and even threatening the quality of our drinking water."
A decision is expected imminently from the government over Oxford City Council's application to have wild swimming spots in Oxford awarded bathing water status, Oxford West and Abingdon MP Layla Moran said.
She said: "It's absolutely incredible to see so many people, it shows how desperately they want action not just words and we're intent on trying to deliver that for them."
Water companies are allowed to release sewage into rivers after certain weather events, such as prolonged periods of heavy rain.
Richard Aylard, sustainability director at Thames Water, said: "We don't think that any discharge of untreated sewage is acceptable whether it is legal or not is secondary.
"It's unacceptable and were doing what we can to get that phased out as quickly as possible as part of a wider turnaround plan in the company."
He added the firm is investigating footage of what looks like untreated sewage coming out of a overflow pipe connected to Thames Water's Cassington treatment works.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.