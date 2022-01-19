Oxfordshire and Cherwell councils to end formal partnership
Two councils that work together providing joint services to residents will end their partnership.
Oxfordshire County Council and Cherwell District Council have provided joint services under their chief executive Yvonne Rees since September 2018.
The councils said the partnership would remain in place until new arrangements are finalised.
Ms Rees will return to her role as CEO of Cherwell council and the county council will recruit a new head.
The county council is currently led by a coalition of Liberal Democrats, Greens and Labour councillors but Cherwell is Conservative-controlled.
'Served residents well'
When the arrangements were first rolled out in 2018, the county council was run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents.
Cherwell council had previously worked in a similar arrangement with South Northamptonshire council. That arrangement also ended in 2018, ahead of a major local government restructure in Northamptonshire.
The county council's leader Liz Leffman said it has "worked very closely" with all Oxfordshire councils "to support our most vulnerable residents and deliver much-needed services" during the pandemic.
She said ending the relationship with Cherwell would allow it to "capitalise on this and focus on the opportunities that broader partnership working gives us so that we can best serve residents".
Cherwell council leader Barry Wood said the partnership had "served residents very well" and provided "high-quality, cost-effective services".
"But it is now time for us to explore other opportunities. Our focus will remain on delivering high-standard services for all our residents and communities and we will continue to work closely with all our local authority partners in Oxfordshire to do so," he said.
