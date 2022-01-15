Hotel could be built on site of Oxford supermarket
A hotel and shops could be built on the Oxford site of a supermarket that has been sold by its owners.
Documents show that Travelodge has expressed an interest in taking over a prospective 108-bedroom hotel in London Road, Headington.
The five storey development is being proposed by Oxford-based Cantay Estates, and would be built on the site of the current Co-Operative store.
The application was submitted to Oxford City Council last month.
A shop would be based on the ground floor, part of which would also being used for the hotel.
The other four storeys above that would be used by the hotel, which would have 108 rooms, including six for disabled guests.
The Midcounties Co-op said in December 2020 that it had sold the building and that it could be demolished.
Initial designs for the site proposed a six storey building, but that was cut after consultations with the city council.
