Overturned truck leaves straw bales on Oxford roundabout

Two lanes were closed as a clean up operation took place on Oxford's Headington Roundabout

There have been long delays at a roundabout after a lorry overturned and scattered straw onto the road.

Two lanes were closed and bus routes were diverted as police oversaw a clean-up operation at Headington Roundabout in Oxford, on Wednesday afternoon.

A tractor was subsequently seen returning the straw bales to the trailer.

All lanes reopened shortly before 16:00 GMT.

Long delays were caused by straw tumbling onto the road
The incident happened on the busy roundabout early on Wednesday afternoon
All lanes reopened shortly before 16:00 GMT

