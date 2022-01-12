Overturned truck leaves straw bales on Oxford roundabout
- Published
There have been long delays at a roundabout after a lorry overturned and scattered straw onto the road.
Two lanes were closed and bus routes were diverted as police oversaw a clean-up operation at Headington Roundabout in Oxford, on Wednesday afternoon.
A tractor was subsequently seen returning the straw bales to the trailer.
All lanes reopened shortly before 16:00 GMT.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.