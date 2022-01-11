Three arrested after car driven at police officers in Bicester
Three people have been arrested after a car was driven at police officers.
The officers attempted to intervene as a vehicle was stolen in Graven Hill Road in Bicester, Oxfordshire, on Friday.
Thames Valley Police said it arrested three people on Sunday in connection with the incident.
They were a 21-year-old man from Eynsham, a 20-year-old man from Murcott, and a 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough.
They were arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty, and aiding/abetting dangerous driving.
The 21-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
According to police, a stolen Volkswagen Golf R had its hazard lights on and was being pushed from behind by a Seat Altea at about 16:30 GMT.
Two offenders then fled from the Volkswagen, with one of them getting into the Seat.
It was then driven at two police officers, who managed to jump out of the way.
It drove off in the direction of the A41 towards Aylesbury.
The other offender escaped on foot towards the Graven Hill estate, specifically Westacott Road and Roberts Drive, police said.
Det Sgt Tim Hawley, appealing for witnesses, said it "happened in quite a busy area and must have stuck out".
The three people have been bailed until 3 February.
In November the Ministry of Justice said it would aim to pass a new law in England and Wales to give mandatory life sentences to people who kill on-duty police officers while committing a crime.
It followed the death of PC Andrew Harper, who was dragged to his death by a getaway car in August 2019.
