Oxford parking levy: Councils hope for government sign-off in 2023
Councils that want to roll out a workplace parking levy in Oxford hope to have government approval next year.
Oxfordshire county and Oxford city councils said in 2019 that they planned to charge some employers £600 a year for each space their staff use.
The councils are currently advertising for consultants to help them on their traffic-cutting proposals for the city.
They said in a statement that they will formally unveil a new timetable for their transport plans next month.
In an advert for the consultants, the councils said they want to ask the public about the measures in June and July.
The consultation would be ahead of traffic filters in their Connecting Oxford plan and Zero Emissions Zone (ZEZ) potentially being approved by councillors in November.
Approval from the Department for Transport (DfT) could then be secured for the levy by April 2023.
It could affect about half of the city's 18,000 car parking spots.
Connecting Oxford was first announced in September 2019.
At the time, the authorities promised "bold measures" including the levy, introducing more bus gates and park and rides, and improving cycle routes.
The first stage of the ZEZ will be rolled out on Oxford streets next month.
Non-zero emission vehicles using the "red zone" between 07:00 and 19:00 in the city centre will need to pay charges.
Drivers using Bonn Square, Queen Street, Cornmarket, part of Market Street, Ship Street, St Michael's Street, New Inn Hall Street and Shoe Lane will need to pay. Zero emission vehicles will not be charged.
A wider ZEZ covering the rest of the city centre will follow later.
The councils said in a statement that they are "currently working on an update timetable" for the new measures.
"We will be engaging on these proposals with local communities and businesses later in the year and a more detailed timeline will be released in February," it said.
