GWR train services cancelled amid increase in Covid cases
- Published
Train operator GWR has introduced a temporary timetable to combat a "rising number of staff" with Covid-19.
The firm said it had "taken steps" to "maintain service levels across the network", but the timetable includes planned cancellations.
A statement said it was aiming to "give customers confidence about services so they can plan ahead" but added some services may be busier than usual.
Customers with booked tickets can travel on earlier or later trains.
GWR serves stations from London to the West and South West of England, and Wales.
The operator said its reduced timetable would be updated on a weekly basis and would only be in operation until the impact of the Omicron variant had lessened.
