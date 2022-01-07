South Central Ambulance Service drafts in military to combat staff shortage
An ambulance service is drafting in help from the Armed Forces to combat staff shortages.
It comes after South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said it was facing "staffing challenges" due to the Omicron variant outbreak.
A spokesperson said clinically-trained staff were being recruited and redeployed to "help manage demand".
A total of 32 military co-responders will work across Hampshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
They are expected to stay with SCAS until the end of March.
NHS hospitals across London are also receiving military support, with 200 members of personnel being deployed across the city.
A spokesperson for SCAS said staff were working "incredibly hard" to look after patients while plans to handle increased pressure had been tested.
They added: "Like most other organisations SCAS is experiencing fluctuating challenges in staffing, we continue to monitor this situation and support the health and wellbeing of our staff."
The service has encouraged patients to make use of the 111 service for medical advice "if they are not facing a serious emergency".
