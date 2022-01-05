Wantage MP David Johnston slams 'unacceptable' defects in new homes
New-build home owners are spending years trying to get "unacceptable" defects fixed, an MP has said.
David Johnston, MP for Wantage, said some of his constituents had "huge issues" with their homes and "feel completely outmatched" by developers.
He said a New Homes Ombudsman would help deal with some problems.
However, he said the government needed to introduce a "much tougher regime" to ensure the quality of the country's new homes.
Tens of thousands of new residents are expected to move into Mr Johnston's constituency in the coming years.
He said some were already spending "two, three or four years - sometimes more - trying to get these defects repaired".
Mr Johnston told a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday: "This is the biggest purchase that any of us will make, and we do not expect to then have years of trying to sort out the problems with it.
"Unfortunately, when constituents try to do that, they feel completely outmatched by the builder that built their home."
He said although the New Homes Ombudsman would deal with some problems, the threshold of what was legally acceptable "needs to be raised".
"If it is not met within a certain timeframe, there should be penalties; issues must not go on for years," he added.
Nicola Bretherton bought her home in Chalgrove in December 2018 but said defects worth £120,000 still need to be rectified.
"The chimney leaks into the spare room, the driveway has not been put down properly. The shower was leaking - that has since been fixed," she said.
"Living with it is a nightmare because nothing's finished. It was supposed to be a brand new dream house and we've got doors and walls with holes in."
William Hartley Developments, which built the home, said it was "happy to cover the agreed works".
A spokesperson added: "Our team have been working with Nicola since issues were raised back in 2019 with an agreed list of snags being tackled by our professional team.
"As a small, local housebuilder we take great pride in our developments and when issues arise we are keen to resolve them."
Under the proposed New Homes Ombudsman scheme, complaints could be made about the conduct and the quality of work of a developer within two years of the acquisition of a new build home.
The proposals may also include a developers' code of practice.
