Steventon Bridge: Limits on Grade II bridge saved last year
Traffic restrictions are in place on a Grade II listed railway bridge after it showed "signs of deterioration".
Steventon Bridge was saved from demolition in April 2020 after Network Rail agreed it could stay despite electrification work.
It is owned by Oxfordshire County Council, which has narrowed High Street after a review of its capacity.
The bridge is thought to have been built in about 1839 by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and was listed in 1988.
The council said an inspection will be carried as soon as engineers can access the railway below to review the condition of its brickwork.
It said further restrictions might be needed until the bridge "can be strengthened or replaced".
Councillor Tim Bearder, cabinet member for highways maintenance, said: "It is always difficult when these vital pieces of infrastructure begin to deteriorate but inaction is not an option."
The authority said it had also carried out work to see why there are dips in the road at the northern end of the bridge.
Network Rail had initially wanted to replace the bridge so overhead wires could pass underneath it safely as part of electrification of the Great Western Mainline.
But last year it said tests had found the wires could be used with the existing bridge if the line speed was reduced from 125mph to 110mph.
Steventon Parish Council had objected to the demolition since 2016 and said it was "pleased and relieved" with that decision.
