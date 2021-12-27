Van driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in Farringdon
- Published
A van driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died.
Police were called to the scene of a collision, between a white Mercedes van, a Triumph motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta, on the A420 in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, at about 06:30 GMT.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s from Faringdon, was pronounced dead at the scene, Thames Valley Police confirmed.
His next of kin have been informed. Police said no-one else was injured.
The van driver, a man in his 30s from Gloucestershire, remains in police custody.
Traffic diversions were in place while officers carried out an investigation and recovery work at the scene.
Sgt Matt Cadmore appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact police.
