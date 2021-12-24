Bicester crash: Driver in his 90s dies after three-car collision
A man in his 90s has died and a woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-car collision near Bicester.
The man was driving a maroon Rover 75, which was involved in a head-on collision with the woman's VW Golf at about 15:30 BST on Thursday. A red Audi A3 then collided with the Rover.
It happened on the A4421, between Bicester Heritage and the Stratton Audley junction.
The man died in hospital later.
The Golf's driver, a woman in her 50s, is thought to have serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Audi A3 suffered minor injuries.
Thames Valley Police said as the man was being transported by ambulance, that was involved in a minor collision with an Audi A8 car, about a mile away from the first crash.
The second incident was also on the A4421, at the junction with Skimmingdish Lane. No one was injured.
The man was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford in another ambulance, where he received emergency treatment but died.
His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with footage of the collisions is asked to share it with officers.
