Stolen baby Jesus returned to Witney church nativity
A baby Jesus figure has been returned to a church after it was taken from a nativity scene.
The straw-filled wooden crib outside St Mary's Church in Church Green, Witney, Oxfordshire was found empty after a prayer service on 19 December.
Revd Canon Toby Wright said: "Baby Jesus is safely back and tucked up - it's great news for Christmas."
He added the person who took the figure, which had been wired in to the crib, was unknown.
Posting on Social media, Thames Valley Police appealed for help from residents in the town to return the figure to the church.
Revd Wright said the post from the force received a huge response and apart from needing a bath and new clothes "due to a bit of mud" the figure was "safe and sound".
The manger scene had been set up ahead of a Christmas Eve carol service outside the church.
