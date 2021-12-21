Oxford woman arrested for encouraging terrorism online
A 20-year-old woman from Oxford has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism online.
Counter terrorism officers arrested the woman at a property in Blackbird Leys on Monday, police said. She remains in custody.
The pre-planned arrest was in connection with statements which had been made on the internet.
Thames Valley Police said people might notice an increased presence in the area while officers continue a search.
