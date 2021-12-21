Carole Wright murder: Daniel O'Hara-Wright given indefinite hospital order
- Published
A man who killed and mutilated his mother in woodland because he believed she was a demon has been given an indefinite hospital order.
The remains of Carole Wright, 62, from London, were found by police on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire on 23 October 2020.
Daniel O'Hara-Wright was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity at Oxford Crown Court on 10 December.
The trial heard the 24-year-old had paranoid schizophrenia.
Mr O'Hara-Wright, formerly of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, and his mother were walking at the National Trust beauty spot when the attack happened.
A pathologist described the injuries Ms Wright suffered, which included having her eyes removed, as "extremely rare" and "bizarre".
The cause of death was traumatic acute upper area obstruction, with blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest and external neck compression.
'Tragic and horrific'
After he attacked his mother, Mr O'Hara-Wright ran into a road and onto the bonnet of a passing car.
The told the woman driving that he had "fallen from the sky" and asked if she believed in God.
She drove the defendant for a short distance but he fled after they fought over her handbag and when another vehicle stopped.
Mr O'Hara-Wright was later arrested by police after he broke into a house, the court heard.
After he was arrested, he was taken to hospital where he spat faeces at a police officer and assaulted a nurse with a spoon.
He was never brought into custody but was formally charged on 5 November 2020.
Det Insp Mike Roddy, of Thames Valley Police's major crime investigation unit, said the "tragic and horrific" incident "has had a huge impact on Carole's family".
"My thoughts remain with them at what I am sure continues to be a very difficult time," he added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.