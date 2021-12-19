Santa 'crash scene' appears on A4155 roundabout
- Published
Motorists have been greeted by the sight of Santa Claus embedded headfirst in the centre of a busy roundabout.
The upended figure on the Playhatch roundabout on the A4155 Reading to Henley road near Caversham is surrounded by scattered presents.
Oxfordshire-based installation artist Impro has confirmed the upended Santa is his work.
The artist has targeted the roundabout before with a Google Maps pin.
In a statement about his latest piece, Impro said: "Santa farts his disapproval of the annual celebration of disgusting foods, metallic colours, hangovers and awkward conversations as his last act for the world, before crashing into the Playhatch roundabout."
His work often confounds local residents, including Uri Geller, who suggested in 2013 that a fake letterbox on the buttress of the bridge may have been put there by the "ghost of a mischievous little girl".
Impro previously told the BBC that his art is inspired by his belief that people are encouraged to take life seriously "despite the fact that it's absurd and tragic".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.