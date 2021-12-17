Witney High Street's vehicle ban to continue after decision
- Published
A ban on most motor vehicles using an Oxfordshire market town's high street has been made permanent.
Just buses, taxis, blue badge holders and vehicles loading and unloading have been able to use Witney's High Street and Market Square for 18 months.
During a county council consultation, 60% of respondents said they objected or had concerns about the order being made permanent.
Oxfordshire County Council approved the move at a meeting on Thursday.
Tim Bearder, the council's cabinet member for highways management, said continuing with the plan fits with the authority's objectives of promoting public transport and encouraging people to make short journeys without using cars.
Businessman Henry Mo said side streets have been left "chock-a-block" with traffic and that the order being made permanent could "destroy" trade in the town.
Andrew Coles, who represents Labour on the county council and West Oxfordshire District Council, said consultations by the two authorities had shown the issue was "deeply divisive".
But he concluded there was a "strong and compelling argument" to make the order permanent.
He said businesses had been suffering from a lack of trade because of issues including high rents and online shopping before the order was first introduced.
Closing the street to parking would be a way of trying to entice shoppers back, he added.
Eleven short-stay parking bays along the western side of Market Square will also be converted to three-hour parking spaces for disabled people.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.