South Oxfordshire Council will not challenge care village decision
- Published
A council has "reluctantly" decided to end its legal challenge against a planned care village in the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
South Oxfordshire District Council (SODC) refused permission for Little Sparrows, in Sonning Common, last year.
A planning inspector overturned that in June. SODC's appeal against that was refused at the High Court last week.
The council said it would not appeal the latest decision over the 133-home village after seeking legal advice.
On rejecting the application in June 2020, the council said the development would be a "prominent and incongruous intrusion into Sonning Common's valued rural setting" and would "relate poorly to the village".
But the planning inspector, Harold Stephens, concluded that exceptional circumstances did apply to the application and that it should be built on land off Blounts Court Road.
He said he was in "no doubt" the care village was needed in the area to cater for older people.
The project will also "free up" other family homes after residents move into the care village, he added.
SODC's leader, David Rouane, said the authority was "disappointed" by last week's verdict.
He added the authority had been left "disheartened" that its ability to challenge Mr Stephens' verdict "has come to an end".
Mr Rouane said the council felt it had "done everything in [its] power to prevent an unsuitable development" in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
But planning consultant Simon James who represented developers Inspired Villages, said the company was "delighted" that it will be able to build the care village.
