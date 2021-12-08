Supergrass to play first Oxford hometown show in 12 years
- Published
Supergrass have announced their first hometown show in 12 years.
The Oxford band, which split in 2010 but reunited for a comeback tour in 2020, will play the O2 Academy2 Oxford on 18 December.
Supergrass had a string of hit singles during the Britpop era, including Alright, Going Out, Sun Hits The Sky, Pumping On Your Stereo, and Moving.
Bassist Mick Quinn told the BBC the gig could be their last in Oxford as a band.
He said: "You can never say never but it's definitely on the cards in some way. It's unlikely [there'll be another] as far as I can see unless something amazing turns up.
"All reunions have a shelf life. You can play hit after hit and keep going for that, but eventually people want something more and we've been pretty firm about not recording new stuff."
The band's reunion dates were all set to take place in 2020 during a window between solo albums and side projects, "but the pandemic smashed all those plans badly", he said.
The tour is now expected to close at the end of Summer 2022.
The Oxford date came about when a "small low key gig" was needed to warm up for upcoming shows in Glasgow and Brixton.
The O2 Academy2 is the secondary venue, upstairs at the O2 Academy Oxford, with a capacity for 436 people.
The venue is the site of the former Coop Hall, where Supergrass played their first gig.
"It's a fantastic sound in that upstairs room," Quinn said.
"There's a lot less pressure on us as a band to play a show like that... so for anyone who actually makes that gig, it'll be very memorable."
Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, and Danny Goffey formed Supergrass in 1993, with Rob Coombes later becoming a permanent member of the group.
They released six studio albums between 1995 and 2008, including I Should Coco and In It For The Money.
Since the split all the members have pursued solo careers, including front man Gaz Coombes, whose 2015 album Matador was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.
Tickets for the Oxford show go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.