Arson probe over fire at Oxford solicitors' firm
- Published
An investigation has been started into whether a solicitors' firm was deliberately set on fire.
Three fire engines were called to a fire at Family First Solicitors in Woodstock Road, Oxford, at about 04:00 GMT on Monday.
Police said people were living in a flat in the building that caught fire but had managed to escape without injury.
Investigators are currently treating the fire as arson.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a passer-by called 999 after seeing flames through the glass door.
Incident commander Paul White said smoker detectors had alerted residents in the adjoining flats to evacuate.
Thames Valley Police Det Sgt Tom Mansfield said: "This was a significant incident, which thankfully has not resulted in anybody being injured.
"However, there were people inside a property at the location, and this could have had a far worse outcome, had it not been for their swift actions to get out of the building."
The force said it thought a single person was responsible for the fire and officers are appealing for witnesses, and anyone with footage from CCTVs or dash-cam to come forward.
